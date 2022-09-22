Home States Telangana

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says Bandi’s allegation ‘meaningless’

Sanjay was desperate to gain a foothold in Telangana by making such wild allegations.

Published: 22nd September 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Downplaying the allegation of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay that MIM was supporting PFI in Telangana, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the former was not a person to be taken seriously. Sanjay was desperate to gain a foothold in Telangana by making such wild allegations.

Replying to questions during a press meet here on Thursday, Asad claimed that Sanjay’s pada yatra was not attracting much crowds. This was the reason why the BJP State leader was making wild allegations.
The AIMIM leader said NIA arrested some persons and real facts would come to light soon.

Asked for his comments on Sanjay calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘Kasim Chandrasekhara Razvi’ during Praja Sangrama Yatra, Owaisi said using such language against the CM was not in good taste.“You (Sanjay) have such a beautiful name. How will you feel if someone twists and changes your name?” he asked.

Alleging that ‘selective targeting’ of Muslims was being done by the Uttara Pradesh government which is conducting a survey of waqf  properties, Asaduddin Owaisi suspected that the real intention was to grab the properties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana PFI Asaduddin Owaisi Bandi Sanjay
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp