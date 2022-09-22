AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says Bandi’s allegation ‘meaningless’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Downplaying the allegation of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay that MIM was supporting PFI in Telangana, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the former was not a person to be taken seriously. Sanjay was desperate to gain a foothold in Telangana by making such wild allegations.

Replying to questions during a press meet here on Thursday, Asad claimed that Sanjay’s pada yatra was not attracting much crowds. This was the reason why the BJP State leader was making wild allegations.

The AIMIM leader said NIA arrested some persons and real facts would come to light soon.

Asked for his comments on Sanjay calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘Kasim Chandrasekhara Razvi’ during Praja Sangrama Yatra, Owaisi said using such language against the CM was not in good taste.“You (Sanjay) have such a beautiful name. How will you feel if someone twists and changes your name?” he asked.

Alleging that ‘selective targeting’ of Muslims was being done by the Uttara Pradesh government which is conducting a survey of waqf properties, Asaduddin Owaisi suspected that the real intention was to grab the properties.

