Lethal jab: Telangana man’s intricate plot to kill lover’s hubby

KHAMMAM: Khammam rural, Mudigonda and Raghunadhapalem police jointly cracked the sensational murder of Shaik Jamal Saheb and arrested six persons, including the victim’s wife Imam Bi. Jamal was jabbed with a lethal injection by one of the accused, Bandi Venkanna, to whom the farmer had given a lift on his bike on Monday.The six arrested by the police are: Goda Mohan Rao (A-1) Bandi Venkanna(A2), N Venkatesh (A3), Shaik Imambee (A4), Bandela Yeshwanth (A5) and Poralla Sambasiva Rao (A6).

According to Khammam Rural ACP G Basva Reddy, Jamal Saheb’s wife Imam Bi and Mohan Rao, an auto driver started having an affair a couple of years ago. Imam Bi used to mobilise farm hands to work in agriculture fields and Mohan Rao would ferry them to their work place in the surrounding villages. They soon developed an affair. When Jamal Saheb discovered his wife’s affair, he thrashed her following which Imam Bi stopped seeing Mohan Rao. But Mohan Rao came up with a plot to eliminate Jamal and conveyed the same to Imambee.

As part of the plot, Mohan Rao paid Rs 5,000 as fee and Rs 3,500 for the lethal drug, to Bandi Venkanna, an RMP doctor from Namavaram village. The RMP doctor in turn contacted Yashwanth and Poralla Sambasiva Rao, both laboratory workers in separate private hospitals, and procured Neovac, an anaesthetic drug.Mohan Rao gave 2 syringes and six sleeping pills to Shaik Imam Bi with instructions to administer the sleeping pills to her husband Jamal and inject the anaesthetic after he fell asleep. Imam Bi could not carry out the plan.

So, as an alternate, Mohan Rao turned to Venkanna and Venkatesh. He came to know from Imam Bi that Jamal was going alone from Bopparam village to Gandrai in NTR district of AP, on September 19. Mohan Rao engaged Venkanna and Venkatesh to follow Jamal and to kill him.

Both followed the victim and when they reached Vallabhai village, Venkanna stopped Jamal and asked him for a lift on the pretext that he ran out of petrol. He injected Jamal with the drug when the latter stopped his vehicle and fled. The unsuspecting Jamal rode on his two-wheeler for about 400 metre and fell off his vehicle. He was taken to the PHC at Vallabhai by farmers working in the nearby fields. Jamal died soon at the PHC.

