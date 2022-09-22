Home States Telangana

Maoist Ravula Savitri surrenders before Telangana police

As her son surrendered last year, she was too wanted to give up the Maoist ideology and decided to spend time with her son.

Published: 22nd September 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maoist Madavi Hademe alias Ravula Savitri, wife of late Maoist leader Ravula Srinivas, surrendered before Telangana police on Wednesday.Madavi, a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) of the South Bastar Division in Chhattisgarh, surrendered in Hyderabad in the presence of Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy.

Addressing the media, the DGP said that Savitri was involved in eight major ambushes and attacks on police forces since 1992. She was also an accused in over 100 cases related to deaths of police personnel
She went into depression after the demise of Ravula Srinivas, who was the Secretary of the Dandakarnya special zone committee. As her son surrendered last year, she was too wanted to give up the Maoist ideology and decided to spend time with her son.

Combing operations intensified

In view of the Maoists observing 18th Martyrs Week, security has been beefed up and combing operations intensified in the Maoist-affected villages in Mulugu and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts. Police forces have also been roped in to strengthen security in Agency areas near Godavari river. Speaking to TNIE, Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan said that security forces have been deployed at KLIS pump houses. “Our teams have been visiting the villages and interacting with the tribals with an objective to create awareness on Maoists movement and asking them not to be lured by the outlaws,” he said.

