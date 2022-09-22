Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress joins ‘Rahul as party president’ chorus

The resolution was passed at a meeting of PCC delegates convened by Returning Officer (RO) Rajmohan Unnithan and additional RO Raja Baghel on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd September 2022 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Joining seven other Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) across the country, the TPCC too unanimously passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to once again take the reins of the AICC. The resolution was passed at a meeting of PCC delegates convened by Returning Officer (RO) Rajmohan Unnithan and additional RO Raja Baghel on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu and Podem Veeraiah, and AICC in-charge Nadeem Javed and Rohit Chaudhary, senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Damodar Raja Narsimha, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Balaram Naik and Md Ali Shabbir besides other PCC delegates from each constituency.

Moving the political resolution, Revanth said, “The country is in a crisis as BJP is whipping up hatred to divide the nation. Under these circumstances, Rahul Gandhi has undertaken Bharat Jodo Yatra to safeguard the nation.”

The resolution was seconded by Ramulu Naik, T Jeevan Reddy, Shabbir Ali, J Geetha Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Hanumanth Rao, Anjan Kumar Yadav and B Mahesh Kumar Goud.
The TPCC also passed a resolution asking Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to authorise the TPCC chief to elect or select or nominate PCC office-bearers and AICC members from the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC Rahul Gandhi AICC
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp