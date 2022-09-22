Telangana Congress joins ‘Rahul as party president’ chorus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Joining seven other Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) across the country, the TPCC too unanimously passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to once again take the reins of the AICC. The resolution was passed at a meeting of PCC delegates convened by Returning Officer (RO) Rajmohan Unnithan and additional RO Raja Baghel on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu and Podem Veeraiah, and AICC in-charge Nadeem Javed and Rohit Chaudhary, senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Damodar Raja Narsimha, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Balaram Naik and Md Ali Shabbir besides other PCC delegates from each constituency.

Moving the political resolution, Revanth said, “The country is in a crisis as BJP is whipping up hatred to divide the nation. Under these circumstances, Rahul Gandhi has undertaken Bharat Jodo Yatra to safeguard the nation.”

The resolution was seconded by Ramulu Naik, T Jeevan Reddy, Shabbir Ali, J Geetha Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Hanumanth Rao, Anjan Kumar Yadav and B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

The TPCC also passed a resolution asking Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to authorise the TPCC chief to elect or select or nominate PCC office-bearers and AICC members from the State.

HYDERABAD: Joining seven other Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) across the country, the TPCC too unanimously passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to once again take the reins of the AICC. The resolution was passed at a meeting of PCC delegates convened by Returning Officer (RO) Rajmohan Unnithan and additional RO Raja Baghel on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu and Podem Veeraiah, and AICC in-charge Nadeem Javed and Rohit Chaudhary, senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Damodar Raja Narsimha, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Balaram Naik and Md Ali Shabbir besides other PCC delegates from each constituency. Moving the political resolution, Revanth said, “The country is in a crisis as BJP is whipping up hatred to divide the nation. Under these circumstances, Rahul Gandhi has undertaken Bharat Jodo Yatra to safeguard the nation.” The resolution was seconded by Ramulu Naik, T Jeevan Reddy, Shabbir Ali, J Geetha Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Hanumanth Rao, Anjan Kumar Yadav and B Mahesh Kumar Goud. The TPCC also passed a resolution asking Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to authorise the TPCC chief to elect or select or nominate PCC office-bearers and AICC members from the State.