Telangana DGP issues circular on tobacco order by SC

Published: 22nd September 2022 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In pursuance of a direction issued by Telangana High Court Justice Kanneganti Lalitha in a batch of petitions relating to tobacco products, the DGP issued a circular to all officers concerned that the Supreme Court of India has stayed the State government’s notification dated January 7, 2022, prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of gutka/pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine as ingredients, as well as chewing tobacco products.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that, with regard to the circular when the matter was listed before the Division Bench, it was expressly stated that: “We make it clear that since the entire matter is before the Supreme Court, it would not be proper on our part to have a parallel adjudication as the Supreme Court’s order would be binding on all courts and authorities. Since the Supreme Court delayed the challenged notification in its ruling of March 31, 2022, respondents must follow the Supreme Court’s order in substance and spirit.”

He claimed that notwithstanding the Division Bench’s rulings explaining the situation, the respondents show no regard for the courts or the orders they issue, and they openly violated the court’s directives.Assistant Government Pleader for Home Akula Manoj Kumar filed the circular as instructed by the court and claimed that the above-mentioned circular has sensitised all officials on the matter. After hearing both sides’ arguments, the court closed the batch of writ petitions.

Stay order
Supreme Court of India has stayed the State government’s notification dated January 7, 2022, prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of gutka/pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine as ingredients

