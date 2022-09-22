Telangana tahsildar ‘kills’ off woman on Dharani, transfers her 27.3 acres

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a pointer to the potential risk faced by genuine landowners who can fall victim to unscrupulous officials, a tahsildar allegedly created records of the death of a woman and transferred 27.34 acres, worth around Rs 8 crore of her patta land, to someone else.

P Shivamma of Naganpally village of Raikode mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday met district Collector S Harish and lodged a complaint that records were created that she was dead and her land was transferred to the sister of her deceased husband, without her consent or knowledge.

In her complaint, Shivamma told the Collector that after the death of her husband P Hanumanth Reddy, the patta land had been transferred in her name. However, on September 19, the Raikode Revenue officials transferred the land to Sheri Anjamma, sister of Hanumanth Reddy, Shivamma alleged.

She appealed to Dr Harish to take action against the officials who transferred the land without her consent by creating records of her death. Shivamma also asked the Collector to cancel the changes made by the authorities in Dharani portal by misusing their authority.

“After the death of my father Hanumanth Reddy, the land in his name was transferred to my mother’s name. However, on September 19, we came to know that the land has been transferred to Anjamma, my deceased father’s sister,” Shivamma’s son Mahipal Reddy told Express.

The officials who conducted the preliminary investigation following Shivamma’s complaint found that there was some substance to her complaint. It was alleged that Raikode tahsildar Rajaiah, succumbing to pressure from some political leaders and in lieu of a bribe, created records that Shivamma had passed away and changed the ownership of the land in Dharani portal to Anjamma.

Officials have been asked to conduct a comprehensive investigation and take action against all those involved in the manipulation of records.

Pressure, and lure of money

Preliminary investigation into Shivamma’s complaint revealed that Raikode tahsildar Rajaiah, allegedly succumbing to pressure from some political leaders and in lieu of a bribe, created records that she had passed away and changed the ownership of the land.

SANGAREDDY: In a pointer to the potential risk faced by genuine landowners who can fall victim to unscrupulous officials, a tahsildar allegedly created records of the death of a woman and transferred 27.34 acres, worth around Rs 8 crore of her patta land, to someone else. P Shivamma of Naganpally village of Raikode mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday met district Collector S Harish and lodged a complaint that records were created that she was dead and her land was transferred to the sister of her deceased husband, without her consent or knowledge. In her complaint, Shivamma told the Collector that after the death of her husband P Hanumanth Reddy, the patta land had been transferred in her name. However, on September 19, the Raikode Revenue officials transferred the land to Sheri Anjamma, sister of Hanumanth Reddy, Shivamma alleged. She appealed to Dr Harish to take action against the officials who transferred the land without her consent by creating records of her death. Shivamma also asked the Collector to cancel the changes made by the authorities in Dharani portal by misusing their authority. “After the death of my father Hanumanth Reddy, the land in his name was transferred to my mother’s name. However, on September 19, we came to know that the land has been transferred to Anjamma, my deceased father’s sister,” Shivamma’s son Mahipal Reddy told Express. The officials who conducted the preliminary investigation following Shivamma’s complaint found that there was some substance to her complaint. It was alleged that Raikode tahsildar Rajaiah, succumbing to pressure from some political leaders and in lieu of a bribe, created records that Shivamma had passed away and changed the ownership of the land in Dharani portal to Anjamma. Officials have been asked to conduct a comprehensive investigation and take action against all those involved in the manipulation of records. Pressure, and lure of money Preliminary investigation into Shivamma’s complaint revealed that Raikode tahsildar Rajaiah, allegedly succumbing to pressure from some political leaders and in lieu of a bribe, created records that she had passed away and changed the ownership of the land.