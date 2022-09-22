Home States Telangana

Telangana to gift 1 crore Bathukamma sarees this year

Rama Rao said the sarees would be distributed to women who have Food Security Cards.

Published: 22nd September 2022 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bathukamma sarees

Bathukamma sarees. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will distribute a mammoth one crore Bathukamma sarees this year.  Stating that all arrangements have been made for the distribution of Bathukamma sarees that would commence from Thursday onwards, Minister for Textiles and Handlooms KT Rama Rao, in a release said compared to last year, the textiles department has come out with more designs and colours and varieties of the sarees.

“Opinions had been sought from representatives of women who have come from rural areas. The support of designers from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) was taken to make the sarees of best quality and design,” the Minister said.He added that the State government has spent nearly Rs 340 crore for the sarees.

Rama Rao said the sarees would be distributed to women who have Food Security Cards.Including the one crore this year, the number of sarees distributed since 2017 will reach 5.81 crore, the statement said.The State government launched the initiative in 2017, with the stated noble twin goal to support weavers and to present a small gift to women during Bathukamma festive season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana  KT Rama Rao Bathukamma sarees
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp