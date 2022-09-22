Telangana to gift 1 crore Bathukamma sarees this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will distribute a mammoth one crore Bathukamma sarees this year. Stating that all arrangements have been made for the distribution of Bathukamma sarees that would commence from Thursday onwards, Minister for Textiles and Handlooms KT Rama Rao, in a release said compared to last year, the textiles department has come out with more designs and colours and varieties of the sarees.

“Opinions had been sought from representatives of women who have come from rural areas. The support of designers from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) was taken to make the sarees of best quality and design,” the Minister said.He added that the State government has spent nearly Rs 340 crore for the sarees.

Rama Rao said the sarees would be distributed to women who have Food Security Cards.Including the one crore this year, the number of sarees distributed since 2017 will reach 5.81 crore, the statement said.The State government launched the initiative in 2017, with the stated noble twin goal to support weavers and to present a small gift to women during Bathukamma festive season.

