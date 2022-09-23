Home States Telangana

Honour Article 371 D, provide funds to Telangana: Congress leader Ponnam to Centre

While Article 371 J provides special provisions for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region of the State of Karnataka, Article 371 D gives special provisions with respect to the State of Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Centre has been allocating “enormous funds” to some districts in Karnataka, which were part of erstwhile Hyderabad State, senior Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday demanded the BJP-led Central government to provide similar funds to Telangana by honouring Article 371 D of the Indian Constitution.

While Article 371 J provides special provisions for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region of the State of Karnataka, Article 371 D gives special provisions with respect to the State of Andhra Pradesh.Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Ponnam Prabhakar said that the ruling TRS has supported all the anti-people Bills in the Parliament but now pretending to be opposing the policies of the Central government.

“If the TRS is sincere in their fight against the Centre, it should demand implementation of Article 371 D as well as the implementation of provisions under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014,” he said.

