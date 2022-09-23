If voted to power, BJP will raze corrupt leaders’ houses: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi has declared that if BJP is voted power in Telangana, the houses of corrupt leaders, who looted the people’s wealth, will be demolished using bulldozers, by following the example of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting held in Pedda Amberpet to mark the conclusion of the fourth phase of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra on Thursday, she has appealed to the people to lift Lord Krishna’s ‘Chakra’ and join the struggle as peaceful methods won’t help drive the TRS out of power.

Taking an indirect dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, she said that some leaders were feeling pain in their stomach since NIA has been taking action against the PFI members in the State. “Is the PFI your son-in-law? Will you support those who spread terror,” she asked. “Owaisi had declared that there will be nobody left to raise the national flag if Article 370 was lifted from Jammu and Kashmir. What will he say now,” she wondered.

Ridiculing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra by terming it ‘Bharat Chodo Yatra’, she said that the Gandhi scion was probably on his last tour of the country, before moving out to settle elsewhere.She also took aim at AAP by saying that though Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had emerged out of the movement against corruption started by Anna Hazare, AAP ministers in Punjab and Delhi were sent to jail on corruption charges.

Calling Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a ‘cheater’ and a ‘dishonest person’, she recalled how he had promised to build 2BHK houses for the poor but failed to do so.Sanjay, meanwhile, revealed that the fifth phase of his padayatra will begin on October 15.

