KTR digs up Modi's anti-Cong tweets, hits back against PM over rupee falling to an all-time low

Rama Rao posted several tweets of Modi from 2013 when the latter had lambasted the Congress-led UPA government over the falling value of the rupee.

Published: 23rd September 2022 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: With the Indian rupee falling to an all-time low on Friday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao dug out old tweets of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch a broadside against him.

"To all those Bhakts who are giving Gyan on how world markets & Fed rates are affecting Rupee. Vishwa Guru Modi Ji does not agree with your logic; Am merely quoting from his amazing pearls of wisdom," wrote KTR, as the TRS leader is popularly known.

KTR, who is also a senior minister in the Cabinet headed by his father K. Chandrasekhar Rao, recalled that Modi had blamed corruption in the union government for rupee losing its strength.

The TRS leader also recalled Modi's tweet that rupee is in ICU.

"Rupee at an all-time Low Jumlas at an all time high," reads another tweet by KTR with hashtag New India. The TRS leader also had a dig at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"While rupee is at an all time low, Madam FM is busy looking for PM's photos in PDS shops," wrote KTR referring to a recent incident in Telangana's Kamareddy district when Sitharaman pulled up the district collector on not finding the PM's photo at a ration shop.

"She will tell you that the Rupee will find its natural course. All economic hardships, unemployment & inflation are due to Acts of God Hail Vishwa Guru," added KTR.

The rupee on Friday fell 41 paise to an all-time low of 81.20 against US dollar.

