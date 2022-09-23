Tahsildar suspended for record manipulation in Telangana

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: K Rajaiah, Raikode tahsildar, was suspended on Thursday for reportedly transferring 27.3 acres of agricultural land to another person after creating fake documents to corroborate the death of the patta owner. District Collector Dr A Sharath issued an order to this effect.

He said they are also in the process of registering a criminal case against the accused. This apart, Sharath has written to Medak Collector urging him to take against Srikanth, who was working as revenue inspector at the time of the incident. Reports regarding the incident have also been submitted to the government, said Sharath.

The incident came to light on Wednesday evening after a woman, Patlolla Shivamma, filed a complaint with the district Collector that the tahsildar created fake records to show her death and transfer the deed of the land to Sheri Anjamma, sister of her late husband Hanumanth Reddy.Meanwhile, Raikode police have registered a case against five people based on the complaint filed by Shivamma.

