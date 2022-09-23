Telangana HC seeks info on all missing cases in state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of Telangana High Court comprising Justices Shameem Akthar and E V Venugopal, on Thursday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a detailed report on the number of missing cases registered and solved and the number of such complaints received by the next hearing of a petition filed by N. Sree Ramulu of the Medak District. Ramulu also requested the respondents to help him find his brother N Seetaramulu.

The petitioner filed a similar petition in 2006, in which the HC directed the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, to monitor the investigations into the said case registered by Uppal Police Station, Cyberabad, until successful completion of tracing out the missing person. Counsel for the petitioner informed, notwithstanding the aforementioned ruling, there had been no progress on the subject matter and the whereabouts of the petitioner’s brother are still unknown.Assistant Government Pleader stated that police officer who investigated the case went to their village and enquired with the local sarpanch. All efforts were made to find the missing person.

‘Cops made all efforts’

