Home States Telangana

Telangana HC seeks info on all missing cases in state

Counsel for the petitioner informed, notwithstanding the aforementioned ruling, there had been no progress on the subject matter and the whereabouts of the petitioner’s brother are still unknown.

Published: 23rd September 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of Telangana High Court comprising Justices Shameem Akthar and E V Venugopal, on Thursday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a detailed report on the number of missing cases registered and solved and the number of such complaints received by the next hearing of a petition filed by N. Sree Ramulu of the Medak District. Ramulu also requested the respondents to help him find his brother N Seetaramulu.

The petitioner filed a similar petition in 2006, in which the HC directed the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, to monitor the investigations into the said case registered by Uppal Police Station, Cyberabad, until successful completion of tracing out the missing person. Counsel for the petitioner informed, notwithstanding the aforementioned ruling, there had been no progress on the subject matter and the whereabouts of the petitioner’s brother are still unknown.Assistant Government Pleader stated that police officer who investigated the case went to their village and enquired with the local sarpanch. All efforts were made to find the missing person.

‘Cops made all efforts’   

Assistant Government Pleader stated that the police were making all efforts were made to find the missing person

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana High Court DGP missing cases
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp