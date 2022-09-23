Home States Telangana

Telangana man kills wife with lethal jab, gets compensation for her death

Tejavath, a healthcare practitioner himself, had given a lethal injection to his wife and blamed the hospital staff for her death.

Published: 23rd September 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Injection

(Representational Image)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: When Tejavath Biksham’s wife died in a private hospital in Khammam on August 30, he accused the hospital staff of negligence. The hospital authorities, after negotiations, paid some amount as compensation and requested Tejavath to hush up the matter.

However, while checking the CCTV footage on Thursday, the hospital staff were shocked to find that Tejavath killed his wife Naveena after she had delivered a child. In the footage, Tejavath was seen giving injections to his wife. Police arrested him on Thursday.

Tejavath, a healthcare practitioner himself, had given a lethal injection to his wife and blamed the hospital staff for her death. Under pressure, the hospital authorities hurriedly allowed him to conduct the last rites without a post-mortem.

According to Inspector B Sridhar of the Two-Town police station, Tejavath Biksham, 42, a resident of Pedatanda village in Khammam, had two wives. He had married Naveena after his first wife could not conceive.

“As both Tejavath’s wives lived in the same house, they always fought. Tejavath blamed his second wife Naveena for the problems in the house and planned to get rid of her.” On August 30, Naveena gave birth to the second child. When Tejavath visited her in the hospital, he had brought two lethal injections from his workplace.

When no one was around, police said, he gave her the injections and left the hospital to dispose of the syringes. He returned a few hours later and created a ruckus at the hospital, blaming the staff for her death.

