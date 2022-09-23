Telangana MLC Kavitha launches Bathukamma song 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sirimallelo Rama Raghumellelo, a special song to commemorate Bathukamma festival, was launched by MLC K Kavitha on Thursday. Bathukamma is one of the most important festivals in Telangana. Sung by Telangana folk singer Mangli, the song is part of the series of renditions produced every year to celebrate this festival.

Commenting on the song, Kavitha took to Twitter to say, “The festive season is here! Absolutely thrilled to release a series of Bathukamma songs today.”Last year, the organisation launched Allipoola Vennela as a special Bathukamma song. It was composed by music maestro AR Rahman and picturised by the filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon.

State Sangeet Natak Academy Chairperson Deepika Reddy, Urdu Academy Chairman Moojeeb, Haj Committee Chairman Salim and Telangana Foods in Women chairman Rajeev Sagar participated in the event.

