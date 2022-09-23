Telangana MP Arvind counters KTR’s ‘jokers’ comment with ‘broker’ remark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting sharply to IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s tweet in which he termed the State BJP leaders as jokers who had no guts to get the rightful demands of Telangana fulfilled, MP D Arvind has called Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a “third class broker”, who he claimed, used to be a passport broker in the past and now brokering between MIM and PFI, by encouraging dangerous terrorist activities.

Tagging a tweet by former MLC Professor K Nageshwar, Rama Rao tweeted: “Ever Ready to carry Chappals of their Gujarati Bosses but can’t summon the courage to demand Telangana’s rights. Gujarat is the epicentre of Modiverse (sic).”

Professor Nageshwar had tweeted: “Our RRR lost to Gujarati film Chhello Show in the race for Oscar. Our Kazipet denied coach factory. Gujarat gets a locomotive factory. Our Hyderabad lost WHO centre to Jamnagar in Gujarat. Our Hyderabad International Arbitration Tribunal gets a competitor in GIFT city in Gujarat.”

While referring to Oscar nomination, Arvind wondered what was Rama Rao’s interest in films, heroes, heroines and Oscars.On Kazipet railway coach factory, he said it was delayed only because the State government failed to show land for establishing the coach factory.

‘Will go to jail’

Arvind also said that Rama Rao and his sister MLC K Kavitha will have to go to jail once they are exposed by the inquiries being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department.

“In a few days, ED will question his sister on Delhi liquor scam and the next day she will go to jail. During the IT raids on Phoenix, thousands of crores of rupees scam was found, to which her brother is directly linked to. KTR will face 10 times more trouble than his sister,” he said.

