Home States Telangana

Telangana MP Arvind counters KTR’s ‘jokers’ comment with ‘broker’ remark

On Kazipet railway coach factory, he said it was delayed only because the State government failed to show land for establishing the coach factory.

Published: 23rd September 2022 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and Nizamabad MP D Arvind speaks during a press conference in Hyderabad.

FILE | BJP leader and Nizamabad MP D Arvind speaks during a press conference in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting sharply to IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s tweet in which he termed the State BJP leaders as jokers who had no guts to get the rightful demands of Telangana fulfilled, MP D Arvind has called Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a “third class broker”, who he claimed, used to be a passport broker in the past and now brokering between MIM and PFI, by encouraging dangerous terrorist activities.

Tagging a tweet by former MLC Professor K Nageshwar, Rama Rao tweeted: “Ever Ready to carry Chappals of their Gujarati Bosses but can’t summon the courage to demand Telangana’s rights. Gujarat is the epicentre of Modiverse (sic).”

Professor Nageshwar had tweeted: “Our RRR lost to Gujarati film Chhello Show in the race for Oscar. Our Kazipet denied coach factory. Gujarat gets a locomotive factory. Our Hyderabad lost WHO centre to Jamnagar in Gujarat. Our Hyderabad International Arbitration Tribunal gets a competitor in GIFT city in Gujarat.”

While referring to Oscar nomination, Arvind wondered what was Rama Rao’s interest in films, heroes, heroines and Oscars.On Kazipet railway coach factory, he said it was delayed only because the State government failed to show land for establishing the coach factory.

‘Will go to jail’

Arvind also said that Rama Rao and his sister MLC K Kavitha will have to go to jail once they are exposed by the inquiries being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department.
“In a few days, ED will question his sister on Delhi liquor scam and the next day she will go to jail. During the IT raids on Phoenix, thousands of crores of rupees scam was found, to which her brother is directly linked to. KTR will face 10 times more trouble than his sister,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao BJP Telangana D Arvind third class broker
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp