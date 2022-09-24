Arrested woman leader reveals sexual harassment within Maoist ranks

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Days after being arrested from the Cherla forest area, Madakam Kosi, a woman Maoist leader, made some stark revelations about the harassment of women in the ranks of the outlawed group. She accused Maoist leader Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad of misbehaving with women in the party and exploiting minor girls from the tribal communities. Azad operates in the Bhadradri Kothagudem and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts. Providing further details, Superintendent of Police Vineeth G said they had registered a case against Azad based on Madakam Kosi’s statement during the inquiry. “Kosi revealed that Maoists were harassing and exploiting the tribal people, especially minors. Azad sexually harassed women who had joined the Maoists recently.”

