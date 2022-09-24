Justice league: List of happenings in Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HC refuses to intervene in TSPSC’s job notification

Telangana High Court Justice P Madhavi Devi has refused to intervene in the Telangana State Public Service Commission’s Group-I announcement regarding the recruitment for 503 positions. However, the court stated that the horizontal reservation in favour of women may be implemented in accordance with the Supreme Court’s direction and the recruiting process may continue.The distinction between vertical and horizontal reservations - Social reservations in favour of SC, ST, and OBC under Article 16(4) are “Vertical Reservations”.

Special reservations in favour of physically disabled people, women, and others under Articles 16(1) or 15(3) are referred to as “horizontal reservations”. When a vertical reservation is made in favour of a backward class, applicants from that class may compete for non-allotted jobs, and if they are appointed to the non-reserved posts on their own merit, their number will not be counted against the quota reserved for that Backward Class.

Kodepaka Rohit and other Group-I aspirants filed a writ petition, with a plea that the respondents follow the principles of Horizontal Reservation for woman candidates in the 33.33 per cent reservation in favour of women. After hearings petitioners’ counsel and that of the TSPSC, the court stated that the horizontal reservation in favour of women may be implemented, and the recruiting process may continue.

Clarification sought on Dalit Bandhu in scheduled area

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the Government Pleader to obtain instructions from the government on a plea for barring implementation of Dalit Bandhu for the establishment of any unit dealing with property in Scheduled Areas.

The petition was filed by Adivasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP), represented by its president Punem Srinivas.The petitioner challenged GO6, Scheduled Castes Development Department (SCDD), dated July 18, 2021, which favoured Scheduled Caste non-tribals in Scheduled Areas, providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh in respect of schemes of the units dealing with immovable property in the Scheduled Area.

The government, for implementing the project issued separate guidelines by SCDD in a memo dated August 17, 2021, notifying units dealing with immovable property for selection by beneficiaries which were in contravention of Section 2G and Section 3 of Telangana Schedule Area Land Transfer Regulations 1/59 and its amendment 1/70, as well as the law laid down by the Supreme Court.After hearing the petitioners’ arguments, the court directed the GP to obtain instructions from the relevant authorities and adjourned the case.

HC asks State not to finalise bids for KCR kits till Sept 28

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of Telangana HC has asked the state government not to finalise the bids for KCR kits until September 28, in a petition filed by M/s LAAN e-Governance and Education Private Limited. The company filed the petition contesting the specifications listed out in the e-tender process for supply of KCR Nutritional Kits.

In his order, the justice said that the government, however, can proceed with the bidding process meanwhile but not finalise the bids. The petitioner contended that KCR Nutrition Kit contains Mother’s Horlicks Plus, which was exclusively produced by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The government could have simply said protein mix. As the government had specifically listed Mother’s Horlicks in the list of commodities, it appeared the bid was specifically tailored to suit Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

The counsel for Telangana State Medical Service and Infrastructure Corporation, however, argued that it was never stated in the request for bids that only Mother’s Horlicks would be provided. But because it would be given to pregnant women, the counsel noted, high-quality protein mix powder packets are necessary.

