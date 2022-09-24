Maoist courier held in Bhupalpally, incriminating items recovered

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Jayashankar-Bhupalpally police on Friday arrested a CPI (Maoist) courier and sympathiser and seized a gun and two bullets from his procession. The accused, who was identified as 48-year-old N Rajaiah of Gandhi Nagar in Rengonda mandal of Bhupalpally district, was arrested while trying to distribute party pamphlets.

Addressing a press conference, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally Superintendent of Police J Surender Reddy stated that Regonda SI N Srikanth and his team stopped Rajaiah, who was travelling on a bike, near TSMDC checkpost. Though he tried to escape, police chased him and took him into custody.

Primary investigations revealed that Rajaiah is the elder brother of N Omkar alias Prakash, a member of People’s War Group who was killed in an encounter 20 years ago. After Omkar’s death, Rajaiah started sharing information on landlords and businessmen with the banned outfit. He also used to provide food and accommodation to the Maoist leaders.

“A case was also registered against the Rajaiah in Regonda police station in 2000. Later, People’s War Group member Kommula Naresh of Jaggayapet introduced him to Maoist leader Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar in 2018,” the officer said.

BHUPALPALLY: Jayashankar-Bhupalpally police on Friday arrested a CPI (Maoist) courier and sympathiser and seized a gun and two bullets from his procession. The accused, who was identified as 48-year-old N Rajaiah of Gandhi Nagar in Rengonda mandal of Bhupalpally district, was arrested while trying to distribute party pamphlets. Addressing a press conference, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally Superintendent of Police J Surender Reddy stated that Regonda SI N Srikanth and his team stopped Rajaiah, who was travelling on a bike, near TSMDC checkpost. Though he tried to escape, police chased him and took him into custody. Primary investigations revealed that Rajaiah is the elder brother of N Omkar alias Prakash, a member of People’s War Group who was killed in an encounter 20 years ago. After Omkar’s death, Rajaiah started sharing information on landlords and businessmen with the banned outfit. He also used to provide food and accommodation to the Maoist leaders. “A case was also registered against the Rajaiah in Regonda police station in 2000. Later, People’s War Group member Kommula Naresh of Jaggayapet introduced him to Maoist leader Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar in 2018,” the officer said.