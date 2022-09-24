Home States Telangana

Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy flags off maiden Medak-Hyderabad train

The railway coach overhauling factory being set up in Warangal district at a cost of Rs 400 crore would generate employment for around 3,000 people.

Published: 24th September 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday claimed that Rs 9,400 crore were spent on railway projects in Telangana. Inaugurating Medak-Hyderabad railway line, Kishan said that since Independence, the development of railway projects in Telangana had not been as expected. Both railway and road infrastructure development picked up pace only after Narendra Modi took over as PM. The railway coach overhauling factory being set up in Warangal district at a cost of Rs 400 crore would generate employment for around 3,000 people.

The Secunderabad Railway Station would get a facelift at a cost of Rs 653 crore. With shopping complexes, parking area and other facilities, the railway station would acquire a most magnificent appearance. The Centre decided to build another railway station at Charlapally at a cost of Rs 221 crore so that the passengers can get down at any of three stations, including Secunderabad and Kacheguda,    according to their convenience, to reach their destinations easily, said the Union minister.

“Presently, people coming from Delhi and Tirupati can get down either at Secunderabad or Kacheguda. Most of them have to long distances in Hyderabad to reach their homes. The proposed station at Charlapally will give them an easy access to other far off areas,” he said.

He said that the construction of the railway line from Akkannapet in Medak district to Sirsilla via Gajwel Siddipet was almost complete. The remaining work would be completed soon. He informed the gathering that Bhadrachalam -Satthupalli railway project was taken up in the Khammam district at a cost of Rs  927 crore.

