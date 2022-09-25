Home States Telangana

Arrangements for Navaratri underway at Basara temple

Authorities have begun carrying out all the arrangements for the celebration of Navaratri festival at the Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basara of Nirmal district.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Authorities have begun carrying out all the arrangements for the celebration of Navaratri festival at the Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basara of Nirmal district. The temple is one of the two famous shrines of the ‘Goddess of Learning, with the other one being Sharada Peeth, which is situated in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Authorities expect a large number of devotees, especially from the Telugu states and Maharashtra, to visit  this year as the festivities in the last two years were heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.  With Navaratri festivities beginning on September 26 and culminating on October 5, priests are expected to perform special pooja on October 2, which according to the Hindu calendar is Mula Nakshatram day.

