BJP wants Telangana Health Minister, DPH sacked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Holding Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao responsible for the death of four women during double penetration laparoscopy (DPL) procedure at Ibrahimpatnam Primary Health Centre on August 25, BJP State spokesperson Rani Rudrama on Saturday said that the action taken on the inquiry report following the incident was a sham.

She said both Srinivasa Rao and Harish Rao should be sacked. “What fair investigation can happen through a committee headed by a person like Srinivasa Rao, who is steeped in corruption and has persistently been trying to impress those in power to further his political ambitions,” she said.

Munugode panel meeting

Led by former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy, BJP’s newly-formed steering committee for the Munugode by-election held its first meeting to chalk-out poll strategies at the party office in Nampally on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Vivek said that the committee members gave many suggestions to ensure the party’s victory. He said the strategies would be finalised by the time the next meeting took place.

HYDERABAD: Holding Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao responsible for the death of four women during double penetration laparoscopy (DPL) procedure at Ibrahimpatnam Primary Health Centre on August 25, BJP State spokesperson Rani Rudrama on Saturday said that the action taken on the inquiry report following the incident was a sham. She said both Srinivasa Rao and Harish Rao should be sacked. “What fair investigation can happen through a committee headed by a person like Srinivasa Rao, who is steeped in corruption and has persistently been trying to impress those in power to further his political ambitions,” she said. Munugode panel meeting Led by former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy, BJP’s newly-formed steering committee for the Munugode by-election held its first meeting to chalk-out poll strategies at the party office in Nampally on Saturday. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Vivek said that the committee members gave many suggestions to ensure the party’s victory. He said the strategies would be finalised by the time the next meeting took place.