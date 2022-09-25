Home States Telangana

BJP wants Telangana Health Minister, DPH sacked

“What fair investigation can happen through a committee headed by a person like Srinivasa Rao, who is steeped in corruption," Rudrama said. 

Published: 25th September 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Holding Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao responsible for the death of four women during double penetration laparoscopy (DPL) procedure at Ibrahimpatnam Primary Health Centre on August 25, BJP State spokesperson Rani Rudrama on Saturday said that the action taken on the inquiry report following the incident was a sham.

She said both Srinivasa Rao and Harish Rao should be sacked. “What fair investigation can happen through a committee headed by a person like Srinivasa Rao, who is steeped in corruption and has persistently been trying to impress those in power to further his political ambitions,” she said.

Munugode panel meeting
Led by former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy, BJP’s newly-formed steering committee for the Munugode by-election held its first meeting to chalk-out poll strategies at the party office in Nampally on Saturday.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Vivek said that the committee members gave many suggestions to ensure the party’s victory. He said the strategies would be finalised by the time the next meeting took place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Srinivasa Rao T Harish Rao DPL double penetration laparoscopy BJP
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp