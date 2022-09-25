Delicacies, music and devotion on offer this Durga Puja

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the nine-day-long Navaratri festival set to begin on Sunday with Mahalaya, the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity (HBS) is geared up to commence the festivities at the Telangana Kala Bharathi in NTR Stadium on a grand note.

Every year, thousands of Bengali families in the city assemble, offer prayers and perform rituals according to their traditions. The pujas are mostly a socio-cultural gathering that holds a special place in the hearts of all Bengalis. With the HBS organising its 81st Durga Pujo, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Ramakrishna Math president Swami Jnanadananda Maharaj participated as the chief guest and guest of honour respectively at the inaugural function held on Saturday.

However, nostalgia and sentiment apart, the festivities will feature a lot of food, traditional rituals and music & dance, HBS joint secretary Biswajit Mukherjee tells TNIE.

Homecoming of Durga

“Bengalis believe that Durga Pujo is the annual homecoming of the goddess with her four children — Ganesh, Lakshmi, Saraswati and Kartikeya. Thus we set up the deity, Ek Challer Prothima, together with the children in a semi-circular frame which is unique from other pandals in the city.”

“This year we are setting up three pandals and the height of the idol is 18 feet. The idol is made from the clay collected from the Ganges and sculpted by expert artisans and painted with natural colours,” he adds.

A gastronomical affair

“From Sasti (sixth day of the festivities) to Dashami (Dasara), we will be having pujas, puspanjali, arati and bodhan. The main prasad served to the Goddess is khichuri (khichdi), labra (mixed vegetable dish), beguni (fried eggplant in gram flour batter), payesh (kheer), chutney, rosogolla and sondesh (sweets made with milk and sugar), which will also be served to 15,000 devotees at the Bodhan Annadhanam,” he explains.

Vendors arrange idols of Goddess Durga in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

“Women, men and children will also perform the dhunuchi naach to celebrate the victory of good over evil,” he adds.

Special attractions

“A Bollywood night featuring famous composer Pritam Chakraborty and a Kolkata night featuring Indian Idol participant Soumya Chakraborty will also be held,” Biswajit mentions, adding that dance, painting and rangoli competitions will also be held.

“Apart from the 5 lakh Bengali families residing in the city, people from other places in and around Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar invariably visit the pandals during the navami and dasami as it is the largest and oldest mandap. This year, we are offering prayers for the good health of human beings and the end of Covid.”

MORE THAN 5 L SET TO ATTEND

Apart from the 5 lakh Bengali families residing in the city, people from other places in and around Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar invariably visit the pandals during the navami (ninth day)and dasami as it is the largest and oldest mandap in the region, says HBS general secretary Biswajit Mukherjee. This year, we are offering prayers for the good health of human beings and the end of Covid-19 pandemic, he adds

