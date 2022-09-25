Home States Telangana

Delicacies, music and devotion on offer this Durga Puja

A socio-cultural extravaganza awaits those planning to attend the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity’s  81st edition of Durga Pujo this year

Published: 25th September 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the nine-day-long Navaratri festival set to begin on Sunday with Mahalaya, the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity (HBS) is geared up to commence the festivities at the Telangana Kala Bharathi in NTR Stadium on a grand note.

Every year, thousands of Bengali families in the city assemble, offer prayers and perform rituals according to their traditions. The pujas are mostly a socio-cultural gathering that holds a special place in the hearts of all Bengalis. With the HBS organising its 81st Durga Pujo, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Ramakrishna Math president Swami Jnanadananda Maharaj participated as the chief guest and guest of honour respectively at the inaugural function held on Saturday.

However, nostalgia and sentiment apart, the festivities will feature a lot of food, traditional rituals and music & dance, HBS joint secretary Biswajit Mukherjee tells TNIE.

Homecoming of Durga
“Bengalis believe that Durga Pujo is the annual homecoming of the goddess with her four children — Ganesh, Lakshmi, Saraswati and Kartikeya. Thus we set up the deity, Ek Challer Prothima, together with the children in a semi-circular frame which is unique from other pandals in the city.”

“This year we are setting up three pandals and the height of the idol is 18 feet. The idol is made from the clay collected from the Ganges and sculpted by expert artisans and painted with natural colours,” he adds.

A gastronomical affair

“From Sasti (sixth day of the festivities) to Dashami (Dasara), we will be having pujas, puspanjali, arati and bodhan. The main prasad served to the Goddess is khichuri (khichdi), labra (mixed vegetable dish), beguni (fried eggplant in gram flour batter), payesh (kheer), chutney, rosogolla and sondesh (sweets made with milk and sugar), which will also be served to 15,000 devotees at the Bodhan Annadhanam,” he explains.

Vendors arrange idols of Goddess Durga in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

“Women, men and children will also perform the dhunuchi naach to celebrate the victory of good over evil,” he adds.

Special attractions
“A Bollywood night featuring famous composer Pritam Chakraborty and a Kolkata night featuring Indian Idol participant Soumya Chakraborty will also be held,” Biswajit mentions, adding that dance, painting and rangoli competitions will also be held.

“Apart from the 5 lakh Bengali families residing in the city, people from other places in and around Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar invariably visit the pandals during the navami and dasami as it is the largest and oldest mandap. This year, we are offering prayers for the good health of human beings and the end of Covid.”

MORE THAN 5 L SET TO ATTEND

Apart from the 5 lakh Bengali families residing in the city, people from other places in and around Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar invariably visit the pandals during the navami  (ninth day)and dasami as it is the largest and oldest mandap in the region, says HBS general secretary Biswajit Mukherjee. This year, we are offering prayers for the good health of human beings and the end of Covid-19 pandemic, he adds

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navaratri Hyderabad Bangalee Samity Telangana Kala Bharathi Durga Puja
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp