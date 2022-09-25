Enhance quota for Muslims to 12 per cent, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the provisions under Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution could be fulfilled only if the reservations of Muslim minorities is increased from 4 to 12 per cent. While Article 15 states that the State shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, Article 16 states that there shall be equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters relating to employment or appointment to any office under the State.

Owaisi spoke about the suggestions of the Sudhir Commission which had submitted its report to the State government suggesting reservations between 9 and 12 per cent for Muslims, followed by the report of the Telangana State Backward Classes Commission which had suggested 12 per cent reservations to Muslims in Telangana.

The poor socio-economic conditions, accelerated by lack of education and employment in the community necessitated an increase in reservation to 12 per cent, he said. He welcomed the State government’s decision to hike the ST reservations from 6 to 10 per cent.

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the provisions under Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution could be fulfilled only if the reservations of Muslim minorities is increased from 4 to 12 per cent. While Article 15 states that the State shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, Article 16 states that there shall be equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters relating to employment or appointment to any office under the State. Owaisi spoke about the suggestions of the Sudhir Commission which had submitted its report to the State government suggesting reservations between 9 and 12 per cent for Muslims, followed by the report of the Telangana State Backward Classes Commission which had suggested 12 per cent reservations to Muslims in Telangana. The poor socio-economic conditions, accelerated by lack of education and employment in the community necessitated an increase in reservation to 12 per cent, he said. He welcomed the State government’s decision to hike the ST reservations from 6 to 10 per cent.