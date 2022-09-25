Forget welfare schemes if BJP comes to power: Telangana Finance and Health Minister

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: If BJP came to power in Telangana, it would withdraw all welfare schemes launched by the TRS government, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Saturday. He said the farmers would have to pay exorbitant electricity bills as BJP was adamant about installing meters on agricultural pump sets.

He was speaking during a public meeting after inaugurating the new Gurukulam College building at Mogdampally in Zaheerabad. He said that it was due to efforts made by TRS that Telangana had come a long way from being a place where farmer suicides were commonplace to becoming a flourishing agricultural State.

He alleged that the Centre had withheld funds, forcing the State government to install electricity meters on pump sets and collect electricity charges from the farmers. “BJP does not want welfare. On the other hand, the TRS government provided `742 crore to the farmers of Zaheerabad under the Rythu Bandhu scheme so far,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Harish laid the foundation stone for CC Road works at Mogadampally mandal and inaugurated Rythu Vedika.

SANGAREDDY: If BJP came to power in Telangana, it would withdraw all welfare schemes launched by the TRS government, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Saturday. He said the farmers would have to pay exorbitant electricity bills as BJP was adamant about installing meters on agricultural pump sets. He was speaking during a public meeting after inaugurating the new Gurukulam College building at Mogdampally in Zaheerabad. He said that it was due to efforts made by TRS that Telangana had come a long way from being a place where farmer suicides were commonplace to becoming a flourishing agricultural State. He alleged that the Centre had withheld funds, forcing the State government to install electricity meters on pump sets and collect electricity charges from the farmers. “BJP does not want welfare. On the other hand, the TRS government provided `742 crore to the farmers of Zaheerabad under the Rythu Bandhu scheme so far,” he said. Earlier in the day, Harish laid the foundation stone for CC Road works at Mogadampally mandal and inaugurated Rythu Vedika.