Hot wheels! Gen 2 car on display today in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The low-slung, open cockpit, single-seater speed machine, Gen 2, that has been setting tracks on fire around the world will be on display at the Tank Bund, Hyderabad, on Sunday. In a prelude to Formula E Prix races that would kick off early next year in Hyderabad, the Formula E car is here for public viewing.The Gen 2 display car is being unveiled on Sunday to delight motor sport fans and to create awareness among others.

The car will be showcased here for the next few weeks and then taken around and displayed in numerous other locations across the city in the coming months. Plans are on to take the car to other metro cities in India to help create awareness across the country.

With Formula E debuting in India in Hyderabad, the sport is set to rev up interest in the country and motorheads (as the fans are called) can enjoy the thrill right here on home grounds. Hyderabad is contracted to host the event for the next four years. At 0 to 62 kmph in under three seconds, potential top speeds of 280 kmph, and hair-raising cornering, the Formula E Gen 2 cars are similar to the Formula 1 cars but run on EV technology. With the automotive sector rapidly shifting gears to embrace EV technology, the future of mobility is being seen here.

Hyderabad will be among the 12 cities in the world and the only Indian city specially chosen to host the Formula E Prix on February 11, 2023. The Formula E Prix buffs say that with 100 races completed since inception in 2014, it is among the fastest-growing sporting events in the world today.

HYDERABAD: The low-slung, open cockpit, single-seater speed machine, Gen 2, that has been setting tracks on fire around the world will be on display at the Tank Bund, Hyderabad, on Sunday. In a prelude to Formula E Prix races that would kick off early next year in Hyderabad, the Formula E car is here for public viewing.The Gen 2 display car is being unveiled on Sunday to delight motor sport fans and to create awareness among others. The car will be showcased here for the next few weeks and then taken around and displayed in numerous other locations across the city in the coming months. Plans are on to take the car to other metro cities in India to help create awareness across the country. With Formula E debuting in India in Hyderabad, the sport is set to rev up interest in the country and motorheads (as the fans are called) can enjoy the thrill right here on home grounds. Hyderabad is contracted to host the event for the next four years. At 0 to 62 kmph in under three seconds, potential top speeds of 280 kmph, and hair-raising cornering, the Formula E Gen 2 cars are similar to the Formula 1 cars but run on EV technology. With the automotive sector rapidly shifting gears to embrace EV technology, the future of mobility is being seen here. Hyderabad will be among the 12 cities in the world and the only Indian city specially chosen to host the Formula E Prix on February 11, 2023. The Formula E Prix buffs say that with 100 races completed since inception in 2014, it is among the fastest-growing sporting events in the world today.