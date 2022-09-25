No bounds for charity

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While many charitable organisation across the globe, the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society (SGES) is doing whatever it takes to help the residents of the erstwhile Khammam district.Established in 2020, the SGES was named after the mother of US Vice President Kamala Harris by N Suresh Reddy, who is a friend of the VPOTUS’ family. Recently, the SGES was instrumental in 60 tribal residents of Palvoncha regaining their eyesight. K Dhanamma, one of the beneficiaries of the programme, said, “I had never expected that I would be able to see the world again. Thanks to SGES for helping me see again.”

Speaking to TNIE, Suresh Reddy mentions that he took up the initiative after a tribal activist approached the SGES seeking help for poor tribal people, who have eye defects. This apart, the SGES has provided hearing aids to 22 hearing-impaired persons and financial aid to four students for higher education.

It has also provided notebooks, pens and bags to hundreds of students in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. The SGES has also conducted several health camps and provided diagnostic services and medicines to many underprivileged persons for free.

Apart from education and healthcare, the SGES also believes in religious charity and has donated to prominent temples, including `1 crore to Moksha Venkateswara Swamy temple in Palvoncha mandal. “I am spending my money as my parents have lived here and I want to serve people from my native place,” says Suresh Reddy.

60 tribal residents of Palvoncha were able to get their eyesight back due to an initiative by the SGES. As many as 22 hearing-impaired persons were also given hearing aids

KHAMMAM: While many charitable organisation across the globe, the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society (SGES) is doing whatever it takes to help the residents of the erstwhile Khammam district.Established in 2020, the SGES was named after the mother of US Vice President Kamala Harris by N Suresh Reddy, who is a friend of the VPOTUS’ family. Recently, the SGES was instrumental in 60 tribal residents of Palvoncha regaining their eyesight. K Dhanamma, one of the beneficiaries of the programme, said, “I had never expected that I would be able to see the world again. Thanks to SGES for helping me see again.” Speaking to TNIE, Suresh Reddy mentions that he took up the initiative after a tribal activist approached the SGES seeking help for poor tribal people, who have eye defects. This apart, the SGES has provided hearing aids to 22 hearing-impaired persons and financial aid to four students for higher education. It has also provided notebooks, pens and bags to hundreds of students in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. The SGES has also conducted several health camps and provided diagnostic services and medicines to many underprivileged persons for free. Apart from education and healthcare, the SGES also believes in religious charity and has donated to prominent temples, including `1 crore to Moksha Venkateswara Swamy temple in Palvoncha mandal. “I am spending my money as my parents have lived here and I want to serve people from my native place,” says Suresh Reddy. 60 tribal residents of Palvoncha were able to get their eyesight back due to an initiative by the SGES. As many as 22 hearing-impaired persons were also given hearing aids