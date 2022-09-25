Our kids won’t forgive us if we vote for TRS again: YSR Telangana President

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Warning people against voting for TRS in the next Assembly elections, YSR Telangana President YS Sharmila said, “Our children will not forgive us if we vote for TRS again.”

She was speaking to an impromptu gathering at Sadashivpet bus stand in Sangareddy district, where she arrived as part of her padayatra on Saturday.

She said KCR had been deceiving people over the last eight years and added that TRS would spend the money it had illegally earned over the past eight years on the elections.She said the welfare schemes that had been implemented during the YSR regime would be implemented again if YSR Telangana came to power in Telangana.

SANGAREDDY: Warning people against voting for TRS in the next Assembly elections, YSR Telangana President YS Sharmila said, “Our children will not forgive us if we vote for TRS again.” She was speaking to an impromptu gathering at Sadashivpet bus stand in Sangareddy district, where she arrived as part of her padayatra on Saturday. She said KCR had been deceiving people over the last eight years and added that TRS would spend the money it had illegally earned over the past eight years on the elections.She said the welfare schemes that had been implemented during the YSR regime would be implemented again if YSR Telangana came to power in Telangana.