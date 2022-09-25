Home States Telangana

Unique initiative: Water Board sets up six teams to ensure safety at work sites in Hyderabad

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Telangana, the SPT is responsible for maintaining public safety by taking precautionary measures and avoiding accidents at the work sites under Water Board.

Published: 25th September 2022 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to oversee the safety practices being adopted at work sites, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has set up six Safety Protocol Teams (SPT). SPT vehicles, one of which has been allotted to each zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), were flagged off by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Telangana, the SPT is responsible for maintaining public safety by taking precautionary measures and avoiding accidents at the work sites under Water Board. Set up under the instructions of Rama Rao, SPTs will comprise a National Academy of Construction (NAC) engineer, police constable, home guard and driver.

Each team is equipped with a tab loaded with the SPT App covering all operations on Google maps.  The main focus areas of the SPT would include budget-related works, LOC/AMS works (emergency works), deep manholes and water logging areas.  The entire expenditure has been funded by HMWS&SB’s contractors under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

HMWS&SB officials told TNIE that the objective of SPT is to verify and ensure safety and precautionary measures required to be taken at all work sites. They are also to provide safety equipment at work sites where lapses are observed, report non-compliance to the field officers and levy penalties on non-complying agencies.

The outcome is aimed towards better adherence to safety protocols over a period of time. Reviewing the safety index of each agency to improve efficiency, and ensure public and worker safety.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad HMWS&SB Safety Protocol Teams KT Rama Rao
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp