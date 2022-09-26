Akhand Bharat doesn’t imply a war: Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao reposed his faith in Akhand Bharat as envisioned by the forerunner of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Saying it is a real possibility, provided there was a political will to do so, he said that there were various means to achieve Akhand Bharat, which didn’t necessarily mean waging a war.

In his lecture on the topic ‘Deendayal Upadhyaya, an architect of today’s BJP as an alternative to Congress in Indian polity’ on the occasion of Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary on Sunday, Muralidhar Rao said: “Could anybody have imagined in the 1950s, 60s, 70s or 80s that Ram Janma Bhoomi could have become a reality? Just like the European Union or the African Union, why should we rule out the possibility of an Indian Union with India, Pakistan and Bangladesh becoming a reality in the future? The initial association could enable having a common currency, common defence and who knows, the countries could join together once again,” he predicted.

Explaining why BJP which inherits and follows Jana Sangh’s ideology can’t be viewed as a party working for a few sections alone, Muralidhar Rao cited the Jana Sangh’s resolution in its Vijayawada Congress, where ‘Ekatma Manavata Vadam’ was adopted.

