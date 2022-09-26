Home States Telangana

Akhand Bharat doesn’t imply a war: Muralidhar Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao reposed his faith in Akhand Bharat as envisioned by the forerunner of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Published: 26th September 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao. (File | Martin Louis, EPS)

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao. (File | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao reposed his faith in Akhand Bharat as envisioned by the forerunner of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Saying it is a real possibility, provided there was a political will to do so, he said that there were various means to achieve Akhand Bharat, which didn’t necessarily mean waging a war.

In his lecture on the topic ‘Deendayal Upadhyaya, an architect of today’s BJP as an alternative to Congress in Indian polity’ on the occasion of Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary on Sunday, Muralidhar Rao said: “Could anybody have imagined in the 1950s, 60s, 70s or 80s that Ram Janma Bhoomi could have become a reality? Just like the European Union or the African Union, why should we rule out the possibility of an Indian Union with India, Pakistan and Bangladesh becoming a reality in the future? The initial association could enable having a common currency, common defence and who knows, the countries could join together once again,” he predicted.

Explaining why BJP which inherits and follows Jana Sangh’s ideology can’t be viewed as a party working for a few sections alone, Muralidhar Rao cited the Jana Sangh’s resolution in its Vijayawada Congress, where ‘Ekatma Manavata Vadam’ was adopted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Deendayal Upadhyaya Ram Janma Bhoomi
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp