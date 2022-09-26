Former Joint Director of CBI Lakshminarayana says he used to get several death threats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Joint Director of CBI VV Lakshminarayana has revealed that he used to receive several death threats in the form of letters written in red ink, with people threatening to kill him and his family members.

Addressing an awards event held by the Youth for Anti-Corruption organisation, where government officials were felicitated at Tourism Plaza in Begumpet on Sunday, he felt that eliminating corruption was only possible if “treatment was given at the root level”.

Observing that money was lavishly being spent during the elections, he felt that an expenditure-less election process could go a long way in curtailing corruption.

“In order to create a good society without corruption, we should support officials who are ethical and honest. We should assure their security because in the present society, those who work honestly have no safety,” said Lakshmi-narayana.

“A good society is one where the number of honest people is more. It then stands ideal for the future. In the past, many people worked selflessly though they were engaged in politics. But now, due to certain circumstances, everything is getting contaminated,” he added.

