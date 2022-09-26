Home States Telangana

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan shakes a leg for festivities at Raj Bhavan

Dressed in traditional attire, and carrying the Bathukamma decorated with flowers and leaves, they celebrated the beginning of the nine-day festivities with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. 

Published: 26th September 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participates in Bathukamma celebrations at Raj Bhavan on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of women from various walks of life gathered at Raj Bhavan on Sunday to mark the beginning of the festival of flowers, Bathukamma. Dressed in traditional attire, and carrying the Bathukamma decorated with flowers and leaves, they celebrated the beginning of the nine-day festivities with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. 

Full of energy, the women sang folk songs of Bathukamma. Disciples of Kuchipudi dancer Dr Vanaja Uday and students of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University performed Kuchipudi and a folk dance called Dappu Vinyasam at the venue. The Governor also participated in the traditional Bathukamma dance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “Bathukamma is not just a celebration but a lesson on happiness. It teaches us to leave everything to God and enjoy life.” She added that through Bathukamma, the elders taught us to eat and live healthily.

