Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao to visit IIIT-Basara, inaugurate new mess

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy will accompany Rama Rao during his visit to IIIT-Basara.

Published: 26th September 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will interact with the students of IIIT-Basara in Nirmal district on Monday. This will be his first visit to the institute after recent protests staged by students over various issues.

The Minister, who will inaugurate a new mess and additional classrooms in the campus, will interact with the students over a lunch. Rama Rao will also plant saplings in the campus, which is spread over 25 acres. The plantation drive will be taken up on Miyawaki model. 

After that, Rama Rao will participate in a few local events in Narsapur (G) mandal in Nirmal Assembly constituency. He will also visit the residence of Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna in Deepaiguda village. Ramanna’s mother passed away recently. Later, Rama Rao will inaugurate the IT services delivery from the BDNT Labs in Adilabad town. 

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy will accompany Rama Rao during his visit to IIIT-Basara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp