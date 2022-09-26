KT Rama Rao to visit IIIT-Basara, inaugurate new mess

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will interact with the students of IIIT-Basara in Nirmal district on Monday. This will be his first visit to the institute after recent protests staged by students over various issues.

The Minister, who will inaugurate a new mess and additional classrooms in the campus, will interact with the students over a lunch. Rama Rao will also plant saplings in the campus, which is spread over 25 acres. The plantation drive will be taken up on Miyawaki model.

After that, Rama Rao will participate in a few local events in Narsapur (G) mandal in Nirmal Assembly constituency. He will also visit the residence of Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna in Deepaiguda village. Ramanna’s mother passed away recently. Later, Rama Rao will inaugurate the IT services delivery from the BDNT Labs in Adilabad town.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy will accompany Rama Rao during his visit to IIIT-Basara.

