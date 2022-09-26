By Express News Service

Revanth meets his match

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who is facing the ire of party seniors for not involving them in decision-making, seems to have tasted his own medicine. Several ex-officio Pradesh Congress Committee members were nominated without his inputs.

In fact, he was not even informed, say sources. Ironically, the recent PCC delegates’ meeting adopted a resolution asking Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to empower the TPCC chief to either nominate/select/elect the executive committee and PCC members.

One of the office-bearers of the TPCC, who is learnt to have dashed off a letter to the high-command, confided that PCC election returning officer Rajmohan Unnithan and additional RO Raja Baghel have took a leaf out of Revanth playbook in appointing the ex-officio members. Revanth and other party functionaries are furious and urged the high command to repeat the entire election process. Well, that is the grand old party for you.

Smoke and fire

Freshly minted in saffron, former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had recently remarked that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is not the chief ministerial candidate, raising eyebrows in the BJP. Adding fuel to the fire sparked by Rajagopal, Sanjay was conspicuous by his absence at a steering committee meeting meant to discuss the Munugode byelection. It is well known that Sanjay rarely misses a meeting to discuss poll strategy. Those who were present though were Eatala Rajender and G Vivek. Is Sanjay miffed or just taking a breather after his padayatra? BJP leaders are maintaining a stiff upper lip on the matter.

Mayor admits at last

The GHMC’s recent general council meeting had everything to make for a riveting spectacle including the usual fireworks. But what stood out was a particular moment which left the officials red in the face. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi admitted that sanitation in Greater Hyderabad limits was not satisfactory and immediate remedial measures were needed. “It is a shame on me to see my city like this!” she thundered.

What the corporators of various political parties have been claiming for a long time has now been admitted by madam mayor herself. Corporators of BJP, MIM, Congress as well as TRS admired her for accepting the fact. To compound the problem further for the officials, GHMC did not find a place in Swachh Survekshan-2022 rankings announced by the Ministry of Housing and Housing Affairs (MoHUA), whereas 16 smaller Urban Local Bodies performed better and bagged SS-2022 awards.

Azhar’s T20 trouble

Azhar bhai was caught on the wrong foot again. The former skipper, who is heading the Hyderabad Cricket Association, was at pains to explain away the mismanagement of ticket sales and lack of coordination with the relevant government authorities for Sunday’s blockbuster T20 clash between India and Australia.

The case of missing tickets understandably hit the headlines with his rivals in the HCA feeding the media. Somehow, Azhar hasn’t lost the knack of flicking even the most intimidating bowlers. “He will get out of this fiasco too,” says a fly on the wall. For, he has the blessings of the powers that be.

Inputs: S Bachan Jeet Singh, B Kartheek

