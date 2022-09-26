Home States Telangana

Makeshift set-up costs Mancherial Medical College the MCI nod 

The MCI teams which inspected the facilities in March and later on July 26 expressed displeasure at the working not being completed on a permanent building.

Published: 26th September 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: After inspecting the makeshift facilities on two occasions, the Medical Council of India (MCI) denied permission to the Mancherial Medical College to admit students and launch academic sessions.As the Mancherial Medical College, one of the eight colleges sanctioned by the government in 2021, has no permanent building yet, the district administration planned to run the college for a period of one year from the Agriculture Market Yard godown.  

The MCI teams which inspected the facilities in March and later on July 26 expressed displeasure at the working not being completed on a permanent building. They also found that the facilities created at the temporary building were not as per the norms and hence refused to give approval to start academic sessions. It may be recalled that last year, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned the medical college with 150 seats for Mancherial district and instructed the officials concerned to start the college from this academic year. 

In the beginning itself, the project was delayed as there was  confusion over the location as Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chenniah and Mancherial legislator N Divakar Rao wanted the college to be established in their respective constituencies. 

Chenniah wanted the college be set up in Bellampalli because back in 1998, the united Andhra Pradesh government-sanctioned medical college and announced Rs 64 crore funds. Initial works were also started at an old chemical factory which has facilities suitable to start the college. However, after the initial confusion, it was decided to set up the college in Mancherial district headquarters. It was during that time Health Minister T Harish Rao and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited the location and instructed the officials to ensure that all the works are completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical Council of India K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp