Makeshift set-up costs Mancherial Medical College the MCI nod 

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: After inspecting the makeshift facilities on two occasions, the Medical Council of India (MCI) denied permission to the Mancherial Medical College to admit students and launch academic sessions.As the Mancherial Medical College, one of the eight colleges sanctioned by the government in 2021, has no permanent building yet, the district administration planned to run the college for a period of one year from the Agriculture Market Yard godown.

The MCI teams which inspected the facilities in March and later on July 26 expressed displeasure at the working not being completed on a permanent building. They also found that the facilities created at the temporary building were not as per the norms and hence refused to give approval to start academic sessions. It may be recalled that last year, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned the medical college with 150 seats for Mancherial district and instructed the officials concerned to start the college from this academic year.

In the beginning itself, the project was delayed as there was confusion over the location as Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chenniah and Mancherial legislator N Divakar Rao wanted the college to be established in their respective constituencies.

Chenniah wanted the college be set up in Bellampalli because back in 1998, the united Andhra Pradesh government-sanctioned medical college and announced Rs 64 crore funds. Initial works were also started at an old chemical factory which has facilities suitable to start the college. However, after the initial confusion, it was decided to set up the college in Mancherial district headquarters. It was during that time Health Minister T Harish Rao and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited the location and instructed the officials to ensure that all the works are completed.

ADILABAD: After inspecting the makeshift facilities on two occasions, the Medical Council of India (MCI) denied permission to the Mancherial Medical College to admit students and launch academic sessions.As the Mancherial Medical College, one of the eight colleges sanctioned by the government in 2021, has no permanent building yet, the district administration planned to run the college for a period of one year from the Agriculture Market Yard godown. The MCI teams which inspected the facilities in March and later on July 26 expressed displeasure at the working not being completed on a permanent building. They also found that the facilities created at the temporary building were not as per the norms and hence refused to give approval to start academic sessions. It may be recalled that last year, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned the medical college with 150 seats for Mancherial district and instructed the officials concerned to start the college from this academic year. In the beginning itself, the project was delayed as there was confusion over the location as Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chenniah and Mancherial legislator N Divakar Rao wanted the college to be established in their respective constituencies. Chenniah wanted the college be set up in Bellampalli because back in 1998, the united Andhra Pradesh government-sanctioned medical college and announced Rs 64 crore funds. Initial works were also started at an old chemical factory which has facilities suitable to start the college. However, after the initial confusion, it was decided to set up the college in Mancherial district headquarters. It was during that time Health Minister T Harish Rao and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited the location and instructed the officials to ensure that all the works are completed.