Secunderabad woman alleges she was raped in Zaheerabad

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by unknown persons on the outskirts of Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district on Saturday night. According to Zaheerabad DSP Y Raghu, the woman who hails from Trimulgherry area of Secunderabad was found lying unconscious near the Allana Industry factory late on Saturday. Based on a complaint by villagers, the factory staff reached the spot and called the police who then took the victim to Zaheerabad Government Hospital. DSP Y Raghu told TNIE that regaining consciousness, the victim complained to the police that unknown persons brought her in an auto from Hyderabad and raped her there.

The DSP said that the woman was shifted to the Sangareddy Sakhi Centre as she appeared to be in shock and was not giving clear answers. While the woman told the police that was unmarried, investigation revealed that she was married with two children. However, she had separated from her husband a few months ago. As per preliminary information, a kidnap and rape case has been registered by the Zaheerabad police.

