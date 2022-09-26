Home States Telangana

Secunderabad woman alleges she was raped in Zaheerabad

The DSP said that the woman was shifted to the Sangareddy Sakhi Centre as she appeared to be in shock and was not giving clear answers.

Published: 26th September 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by unknown persons on the outskirts of Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district on Saturday night. According to Zaheerabad DSP Y Raghu, the woman who hails from Trimulgherry area of Secunderabad was found lying unconscious near the Allana Industry factory late on Saturday. Based on a complaint by villagers, the factory staff reached the spot and called the police who then took the victim to Zaheerabad Government Hospital. DSP Y Raghu told TNIE that regaining consciousness, the victim complained to the police that unknown persons brought her in an auto from Hyderabad and raped her there. 

The DSP said that the woman was shifted to the Sangareddy Sakhi Centre as she appeared to be in shock and was not giving clear answers. While the woman told the police that was unmarried, investigation revealed that she was married with two children. However, she had separated from her husband a few months ago. As per preliminary information, a kidnap and rape case has been registered by the Zaheerabad police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp