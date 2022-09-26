Home States Telangana

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy dares TRS, BJP to bypoll debate

Meanwhile, speaking at another campaign meeting, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked voters to teach the ruling TRS a lesson.

Published: 26th September 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday dared the TRS and BJP leaders to come for a debate in the Munugode Assembly constituency which would go for a byelection soon. Speaking at the election campaign in a tribal hamlet, Revanth said that the BJP and TRS should debate the necessity of the election, development and other people’s issues to declare why people should vote for TRS or BJP.

Stating that the Congress never wanted a byelection in the first place, Revanth said it was Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who wanted the election for his personal benefit. The public should benefit from a bypoll, not a handful of leaders, he remarked. Meanwhile, speaking at another campaign meeting, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked voters to teach the ruling TRS a lesson.

