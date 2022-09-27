Home States Telangana

Changes in admission rules affect Polytechnic students

This new rule has considerably lowered their chances of landing a seat in any engineering college.

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: For quite some time now, Polytechnic diploma holders have been urging the State government to consider their supplementary examination marks while finalising the CGPA percentage for better chances of getting seats in engineering courses.They want an amendment to the rules in force.

After intermediate education, students get admission in engineering colleges through EAMCET. But polytechnic diploma holders will get admission through ECET. One of the private engineering college officials said that after the change in rules in 2018, polytechnic diploma holders will get admission in engineering courses only on the basis of CGPA.

A student Raghava Balkonda got his polytechnic diploma in EEE (2018-21). He secured a good rank in ECET but his percentage in the diploma course was only 37 which made him ineligible for a seat in an engineering college.

The students said that while they were in college, officials did not disclose the CGPA and the requirement of 150 credit points. The first round of counselling was held from September 10 to 14. The second round began on Monday.

