Gifting Rs 90 Bathukamma sarees an insult to Telangana women: Venkat Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of insulting women in the State by giving them Bathukamma sarees worth Rs 90. He sought to know if any of the Chief Minister’s family members would wear these Bathukamma sarees. He was speaking after inaugurating the Chakali Ilamma statue at Chinna Kandukur village of Yadadri Bhongir district.

Speaking to the media, Venkat Reddy demanded that the State government install Chakali Ilamma’s statue at a prominent location in the State capital along with Telangana martyrs like Srikantha Chary and others. He slammed the State government for not extending financial help to the families of all 1,200 Telangana martyrs.

Recounting the valour of Ilamma, he said that Ilamma fought against the landlords and Razakars though her husband and son were killed. He also said that Telangana society needs to revisit her history.

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of insulting women in the State by giving them Bathukamma sarees worth Rs 90. He sought to know if any of the Chief Minister’s family members would wear these Bathukamma sarees. He was speaking after inaugurating the Chakali Ilamma statue at Chinna Kandukur village of Yadadri Bhongir district. Speaking to the media, Venkat Reddy demanded that the State government install Chakali Ilamma’s statue at a prominent location in the State capital along with Telangana martyrs like Srikantha Chary and others. He slammed the State government for not extending financial help to the families of all 1,200 Telangana martyrs. Recounting the valour of Ilamma, he said that Ilamma fought against the landlords and Razakars though her husband and son were killed. He also said that Telangana society needs to revisit her history.