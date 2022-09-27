Human Rights Forum opposes proposal for three Wadapally industrial units

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Krishna Godavari Power Utilities Limited, an electric utility company, has proposed to set up three industrial chemical units at Wadapally Village in the Nalgonda district. The move has drawn strong opposition from farmers and environmental activists. The authorities will hold public hearing for the same on October 10. N Harinder, president of Human rights Forum, Nalgonda, said, “The industry will be producing hazardous products, which will impact the surrounding three villages — Wadapally, Irki Gudem in Nalgonda district, and Pondgula in Guntur district. If set up, these plants will also pollute Krishna river.” He recalled that villages in Dameracherla mandal had already experienced the devastating consequences of industrial pollution due the Deccan Chromate industry. “They had to fight for years before the industry was shut down.”