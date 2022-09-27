Jagga Reddy, YS Sharmila exchange rapier thrusts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila who is on a padayatra across the State to “restore Rajanna Rajyam” on Monday locked horns with Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy a.k.a Jagga Reddy.

Jagga Reddy who is also the TPCC working president, reacted sharply to Sharmila’s invective that he was a “political prostitute” for changing parties frequently to which the irrepressible Congress leader said that he joined the grand old party only on the invitation of her father late YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

The mutual rapier thrusts began after Sharmila, while on her padayatra in Sangareddy, attacked Jagga Reddy stating that he was a covert for IT Minister KT Rama Rao. To this, he shot back saying that it was Sharmila, her brother (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy), and her mother (YS Vijayamma) who had become pawns in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Jagga Reddy said that when they went to Rajasekhar Reddy’s house to comfort their family members after hearing that he had died in an air crash, he was shocked to see them discussing who should become the next Chief Minister. In fact, it was they who had comforted us as we were in deep shock over the demise of Rajasekhar Reddy, he said.

