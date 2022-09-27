Home States Telangana

Jagga Reddy, YS Sharmila exchange rapier thrusts

The mutual rapier thrusts began after Sharmila, while on her padayatra in Sangareddy, attacked Jagga Reddy stating that he was a covert for IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Published: 27th September 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila who is on a padayatra across the State to “restore Rajanna Rajyam” on Monday locked horns with Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy a.k.a Jagga Reddy.

Jagga Reddy who is also the TPCC working president, reacted sharply to Sharmila’s invective that he was a “political prostitute” for changing parties frequently to which the irrepressible Congress leader said that he joined the grand old party only on the invitation of her father late YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

The mutual rapier thrusts began after Sharmila, while on her padayatra in Sangareddy, attacked Jagga Reddy stating that he was a covert for IT Minister KT Rama Rao. To this, he shot back saying that it was Sharmila, her brother (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy), and her mother (YS Vijayamma) who had become pawns in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Jagga Reddy said that when they went to Rajasekhar Reddy’s house to comfort their family members after hearing that he had died in an air crash, he was shocked to see them discussing who should become the next Chief Minister. In fact, it was they who had comforted us as we were in deep shock over the demise of Rajasekhar Reddy, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRTP YS Sharmila
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp