MHA to hold meeting with Telangana, Andhra officials on bilateral issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Home Affairs will hold a meeting with officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Tuesday to discuss the pending bilateral issues between the sibling States. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Special Chief Secretary (Finance and SR) K Ramakrishna Rao and others will attend the meeting from Telangana.

The agenda items including division of Companies and Corporations listed in Schedule IX of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, bifurcation of Schedule-X institutions and apportionment of institutions not mentioned anywhere in the Act. The other bilateral issues to be discussed included division of Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation (APSFC), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) and Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery Engineering Ltd. (APHMEL).

Division of Cash and Bank Balance (Funds under Centrally Sponsored Schemes/Expenditure on Common Institutions/ public debt pertaining to externally aided projects. Cash Credit amount due to APSCSCL from TSCSCL and release of rice subsidy for 2014-15 by Ministry of Consumer Affairs to APSCSCL will also be discussed.

AP’s wish list

AP will raise issues like tax incentives Section 94 (1) and (2) of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, development grant for seven backward districts of the State covering Rayalaseema and North Coastal Region, resource gap, removal of anomaly in taxation matters, Central support for creation of new capital city, establishment of educational institutions and establishment of rapid rail connectivity from the new capital are also included in the agenda.

DIVISION OF APSFC, SCCL AND APHMEL

Division of Companies and Corporations listed in Schedule IX of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, bifurcation of Schedule-X institutions and other bilateral issues on agenda

