Telangana issues final notification to create 13 new mandals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government on Monday issued the final notification creating 13 new mandals.

The newly formed revenue mandals are: Yendapally and Bhimaram (Jagtial district), Nizampet (Sangareddy district), Gattuppal (Nalgonda district), Sirole and Inugurthy (Mahabubabad), Akberpet-Bhumpally and Kukunurupalli (Siddipet district), Dongli (Kamareddy district), Koukuntla (Mahabubnagar district) and Alur, Donkeswar and Salura (Nizamabad district).The new mandals were created to help the government deliver services and schemes with relative ease.

