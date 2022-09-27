Home States Telangana

TSRTC to operate AC sleeper buses to metro cities

Transport utility places order with Ashok Leyland for 16 vehicles with 36-berths, delivery likely by December 2022

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time after the formation of the State, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to roll out AC sleeper class buses in its fleet to connect different parts of the country. 16 AC sleeper buses will be deployed in TSRTC and accordingly an order has been placed with Ashok Leyland, a well-known automotive manufacturer. These buses are likely to be introduced by December, 2022.

According to RTC officials, AC sleeper class buses will be operated from Hyderabad to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Shirdi and Tirupati where long distance passengers can utilise these services to reach their destinations.

Each AC bus will accommodate about 36 berths. AC sleeper buses offer a comfortable journey and post-pandemic, they are the types of buses type for travelling longer distances. These sleeper buses would
feature bunk beds and ensure passengers a pleasant bus ride to their destinations.

Non-AC buses too
“Apart from AC sleeper buses, we have also given an order for 21 non-AC sleeper buses which would be operated to Kakinada, Kadapa, Kurnool, Tadipatri, Bheemavaram and other parts of Andhra Pradesh. These non-AC sleeper buses would be operated on hire basis,” said PV Muni Shekhar, Executive Director (Operations).

Officials said that initiatives are being taken to explore more avenues which are passenger friendly. Through sleeper buses, RTC wants to give stiff competition to private bus travellers. Ticket fares on TSRTC sleeper buses are very likely to be less than those charged in private buses.

Prior to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, APSRTC operated Vennela buses between Hyderabad and parts of coastal Andhra. In summers, these buses were run with good occupancy. However, during monsoon and winters, they received poor response from passengers. Therefore, the TSRTC never inducted such buses in the corporation.

At present, TSRTC is operating Super Luxury Garuda and Garuda Plus for a long distance travel from Telangana. These buses only offer push-back seats. With RTC gearing up to introduce sleeper buses soon, it would provide a welcome relief for passengers going to other States.

