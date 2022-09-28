After 2.5 hour chase, cops nab one of cattle theft gang

MVK Sastry By

KAMAREDDY: After a two-and-half-hour-long chase covering over 50 km, police arrested one person belonging to a seven-member interstate cattle theft gang on National Highway 161 under Madnoor police station limits in the early hours of Tuesday. Two police constables sustained injuries while two patrolling vehicles were damaged in the chase.

Police even had to resort to opening fire as part of self-defence, Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) B Srinivas Reddy told reporters. Divulging details of the case, he said that Madnoor and Bichkunda police registered cases of cow theft about two days back. As part of the probe, police intensified patrolling on highways.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the police noticed a DCM vehicle at Sonal Bridge. When cops signalled the driver of the vehicle to stop, they were attacked with stones by the passengers while the driver sped away, the SP said.

This prompted Madnoor Sub Inspector (SI) J Shivakumar to chase the accused with a patrol vehicle, but he was constantly being subjected to stone pelting by the gang, he added. The SI alerted Bichkunda police. The accused’s vehicle hit the police van at Taduguru, resulting in the latter breaking down on the spot.

At this point, the SI fired six rounds from his service revolver to scare the gang, who headed towards Maharashtra to evade police. The SI informed Marikal and Degloor police stations, who blocked the roads to prevent the gang from escaping.

However, the accused managed to escape and only one of the seven members ended up being arrested by the police. The cops seized several weapons, a van and one cow from his possession. Srinivas Reddy said the remaining members of the gang would be caught soon and announced a reward of `10,000 for SI Shivakumar. He also thanked the Maharashtra police for extending cooperation in this matter.

