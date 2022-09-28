Home States Telangana

Heavy rains likely across Telangana for next three days, predicts IMD

In the wake of cyclonic circulation, many parts of the State are likely to record heavy rainfall over the next three days.

Representational image. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of cyclonic circulation, many parts of the State are likely to record heavy rainfall over the next three days. According to the IMD, districts like Kumurambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar will see heavy rainfall.

After heavy rainfall on Monday, different parts of Hyderabad witnessed moderate rainfall. Till 9 pm, Saroornagar has registered the highest rainfall of 5.9 cm in the city, followed by Hayathnagar (5.4 cm) and Nagole (4.3 cm). During the last 24 hours, Lokeshwaram in Nirmal district has recorded the highest rainfall of 12 cm in the State.

