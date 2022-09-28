Home States Telangana

Indrakaran flies off handle at Dalit women during Bathukamma fete

It is not the BJP or the Centre which is implementing the scheme.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Endowments Minster A Indrakaran Reddy flew into a rage at Dalit women when they raised slogans at Narsapur in Nirmal district for the delay in the implementation of Dalit Bandhu. The incident took place while he was participating in a Bathukamma sarees distribution programme late on Monday night.

He was addressing the gathering when a few Dalit women confronted him as to when the Dalit Bandhu benefit would be extended to them. They said some people who had already benefited from government subsidies on tractors and other vehicles had again been picked for the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Recently, the villagers protested in front of the Minister’s residence on the issue.

The Minister, who was annoyed, shot back at them asking what would do if there was a delay. He stated that the TRS government was implementing several welfare schemes which were being carried out in a phased manner. “We are the implementation authority for Dalit Bandhu. And we will do it according to our convenience. It is not the BJP or the Centre which is implementing the scheme. We will give it whomsoever we want,” said the irate Minister and directed the police to take the agitating women away.

