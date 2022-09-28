Jangaon: Dispute over 20 guntas of land leads to murder

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

JANGAON: A dispute over 20 guntas of agricultural land between two parties led to the commission of a murder in Nyalappgula village of Lingala Ghanpur mandal on Tuesday. The accused, K Bhaskar, attacked victim B Ravi, 36, with a crowbar, killing him on the spot. After fleeing from the spot, Bhaskar released a video on social media platforms claiming that he was the actual owner of the land and that the village Sarpanch Dusari Ganapathi created a land dispute between him and the victim. The sarpanch belongs to the TRS. Both Ravi and Bhaskar belong to Nyalappgula village.

According to police, Ravi was busy fencing out his 20 guntas of land in the village on Tuesday morning. Learning about it, Bhaskar rushed to the spot. Soon arguments ensued leading to a street fight. In the height of emotion, Bhaskar attacked Ravi with the crowbar. Ravi, who sustained a head injury, collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the post. After the incident, the accused fled the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Jangaon Government Hospital for an autopsy.

Speaking to TNIE, Nyalappgula Gram Panchayat (GP) Sarpanch Dusari Ganapathi denied the land belongs to Ravi. He said Ravi used to live in Hanamkonda and visited the village now and then to take care of his mother.

Bhaskar began harassing Ravi that 20 guntas of land in his possession contending that the land actually belonged to him. Then Ravi approached the village elders with all relevant documents while Bhaskar could not.

Station Ghanpur ACP D Raghu Chander said that Bhaskar was convicted in a case of harassment in 2007 and was released two years later. Lingala Ghanpur police registered a case under Section 302 IPC (murder).

