KCR, others pay tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud also paid tributes to the late leader’s portrait at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with children at an Anganwadi centre during his visit to Sircilla on Tuesday to inaugurate a statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid tributes to Telangana protagonist and activist Konda Laxman Bapuji on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. “Bapuji was the pride of Telangana who dedicated his entire life fighting for the underprivileged and for the formation of a separate State,” Rao said.

The Chief Minister said that Bapuji was a multifaceted personality who was an activist, a democrat, strong supporter of oppressed communities and a committed political leader. “Bapuji’s life is a role model for future generations,” he said.

On the occasion of the celebrations of Telangana’s integration into Indian Union, he recalled Konda Laxman Bapuji’s participation and selfless service as an advocate during the Telangana Armed Peasant Struggle.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud also paid tributes to the late leader’s portrait at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. He said that Konda Laxman Bapuji was a freedom fighter and a hero who fought against the Razakars in the Armed Peasant Struggle. Reports of tributes being paid to Bapuji were received from across the State.

