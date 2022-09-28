Home States Telangana

Krishna Prasad appointed Vemulawada temple EO

Published: 28th September 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: D Krishna Prasad, Deputy Commissioner with the Endowments Department at the head office in Hyderabad, was given the Full Additional Charges (FAC) as Executive Officer of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Tuesday.

For the past few years, the temple has been under the helm of in-charge EOs, resulting in complaints by devotees and Opposition parties alike about the maladministration of one of the most famous temples in the State.

When the former EO L Rama Devi went on leave from September 1 to 25, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments Department, Karimnagar district, A Chandrasekhar, was appointed as the in-charge EO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp