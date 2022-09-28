Krishna Prasad appointed Vemulawada temple EO

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: D Krishna Prasad, Deputy Commissioner with the Endowments Department at the head office in Hyderabad, was given the Full Additional Charges (FAC) as Executive Officer of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Tuesday. For the past few years, the temple has been under the helm of in-charge EOs, resulting in complaints by devotees and Opposition parties alike about the maladministration of one of the most famous temples in the State. When the former EO L Rama Devi went on leave from September 1 to 25, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments Department, Karimnagar district, A Chandrasekhar, was appointed as the in-charge EO.