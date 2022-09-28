Home States Telangana

Man sentenced to 20-year RI for molesting six-year-old girl

Published: 28th September 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A Special POCSO Court Judge Madhavi Krishna sentenced a man, Sk Khalid, accused of molesting a six-year-old girl to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.
The judge also ordered payment of Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the victim. The special fasttrack POCSO court disposed of the case in a record 135 days, public prosecutor M Ramanna Reddy said.

District Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said that Khalid molested the girl by making her sit in his lap and touching her private parts with his fingers on April 15. Khalid, who was sitting in a shop across the road, beckoned the girl to him while she was begging in front of Pochamma temple in Utnoor by waving a Rs 5 note.

The girl’s family is from Maharashtra. The family makes a living by begging. After the girl narrated what has happened, her mother lodged a complaint with Utnoor police station on April 15. Sub Inspector Bharat Suman registered a case under Crime No 75/2022, U/Sec 376AB IPC,5 r/w 6 POCSO Act, 3(2)(v) SC ST POA act. The accused was arrested immediately and was remanded within 24 hours.

After completion of the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet within 60 days. Public Prosecutor M Ramana Reddy said the court had examined nine witnesses. The convict has been shifted to Cherlapally Jail in Hyderabad.

